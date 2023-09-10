Cleaning up the historic Dietz Farm after severe storms

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Clean-up crews searched a flattened cornfield Saturday morning to pick up what was left of a well-known gem in the Williamston community.

Community members rallied together at Dietz Farm hoping to lend a hand as the family cleared out the damage done by the EF-2 tornado that touched down in Ingham County on Aug. 24.

Ron Dietz, a member of the family, was among those in the area on Saturday.

“Obviously there’s a lot of pain in seeing what happened,” said Ron. “But I have a lot of memories, a lot of great memories here.”

The multi-generational farm stood for centuries in the town of Williamston. It and the Dietz family’s home were demolished by the nearly 100 mph winds that tore threw Mid-Michigan in August.

Steve Kersten who is a football coach in Williamston, said the town is banding together.

“Williamston is a small community that takes care of its own, and this is absolutely what we should be doing, out here helping when there’s work to be done,” said Kersten.

He and his players, including Max McCune, wanted to ease the Burden on the Dietz family and did their part to help clean up the damages.

“As you can see, their barn is gone. Pieces and parts are out in the cornfield, so we’re just picking them up, trapping them in piles, and cleaning it up,” said McCune.

McCune who is a close friend of the Dietz family, said it hit close to home for him seeing the destruction.

The Dietz family said it is going to take more than just one day of cleanup to completely clear out the damage done to their property. Saturday’s efforts were a step in the right direction.

