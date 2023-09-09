Advertise With Us

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 50,000 beds for people in the US

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bunk beds were built for people in need in the United States thanks to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The Lansing Chapter participated in the organization’s Bunks Across America Bed Build. The local chapter was set at building 40 beds to contribute to the overall goal of 50,000 beds built in one day across the United States.

Volunteers hammered and assembled bunks at the Lowes on Cedar Street in Lansing on Saturday.

Chapter president Jarrod Olsen told News 10 their yearly goal for making beds for people in need.

“We’ve delivered a ton of beds. Our goal each year now going forward is anywhere from 700 beds a year,” said Olsen. “Which is huge. We used to deliver 100 to 300 maybe. So it’s helped us bring up our bed deliveries and bring more volunteers in too to help build.”

Jarrod said thanks to their new building, the chapter has been able to enhance their bed builds.

