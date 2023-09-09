Advertise With Us

PHOTOS: Mullet competition held in Eagle Township

News 10's David Andrews with the winner of the mullet competition, Nolan Wesolek
News 10's David Andrews with the winner of the mullet competition, Nolan Wesolek
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a battle of the mullets at Eagle Park during day 3 of Eagle Days.

Kids in Eagle Township on Saturday got the chance to participate in a contest to see who had the best mullet. Many kids competed and had their mullets judged by the loudness of the audience’s applause.

Caption

Meanwhile, News 10′s David Andrews helped pick the winner and even got some photos with the participants.

The winner was Nolan Wesolek who sported some awesome sunglasses.

Eagle Days continues on Sunday, Sept 10.

