PHOTOS: Mullet competition held in Eagle Township

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a battle of the mullets at Eagle Park during day 3 of Eagle Days.

Kids in Eagle Township on Saturday got the chance to participate in a contest to see who had the best mullet. Many kids competed and had their mullets judged by the loudness of the audience’s applause.

Meanwhile, News 10′s David Andrews helped pick the winner and even got some photos with the participants.

The winner was Nolan Wesolek who sported some awesome sunglasses.

Eagle Days continues on Sunday, Sept 10.

