Paramedics discover body in Lansing park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Paramedics discovered a dead body in a Lansing park Friday evening.

At around 7:00 p.m., Lansing police received reports of a person down in Edmore Park. Paramedics and police were dispatched to the park.

Paramedics arrived first and discovered a man lying on the ground. The man was declared dead on-scene.

The man’s cause of death is still under investigation, however, police told News 10 that the victim was male and that no foul play was suspected.

