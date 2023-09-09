Advertise With Us

Paramedics discover body in Lansing park

By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Paramedics discovered a dead body in a Lansing park Friday evening.

At around 7:00 p.m., Lansing police received reports of a person down in Edmore Park. Paramedics and police were dispatched to the park.

Paramedics arrived first and discovered a man lying on the ground. The man was declared dead on-scene.

The man’s cause of death is still under investigation, however, police told News 10 that the victim was male and that no foul play was suspected.

