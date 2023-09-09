Friday Night Frenzy Week 3 Highlights and Scores
Highlights and scores from Week 3 of the HSFB season.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 3 of the high school football is in the books and News 10 Sports had their cameras at 11 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posed from the other teams in action.
Game of the Week: Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Laingsburg 7
Charlotte 35, Lansing Catholic 33
Grand Ledge 41, Holt 13
Lansing Sexton 48, Olivet 12
Portland 42, Ionia 6
Williamston 63, Lansing Eastern 14
Mason 35, Fowlerville 0
Lansing Everett 27, Lansing Waverly 7
Haslett 15, St. Johns 14
East Lansing 70, Okemos 0
Other area scores:
Fowler 53, Perry 0
Addison 58, Leslie 14
Jackson 50, Tecumseh 49 (OT)
Petersburg Summerfield 27, Springport 2
Battle Creek Harper Creek 55, Jackson Northwest 10
Hudson 16, Hillsdale 0
Bath 49, Lutheran Westland 6
Napoleon 55, Hanover-Horton 12
East Jackson 21, Homer 20
Manchester 27, Stockbridge 15
Eaton Rapids 14, Lakewood 8
Ovid-Elsie 35, Durand 15
Saranac 40, Dansville 6
Jackson Lumen Christi 28, Richland Gull Lake 0
Michigan Center 39, Brooklyn Columbia Central 35
Parma Western 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 7
Grass Lake 40, Jonesville 32
