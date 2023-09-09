Friday Night Frenzy Week 3 Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 3 of the high school football is in the books and News 10 Sports had their cameras at 11 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posed from the other teams in action.

Game of the Week: Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Laingsburg 7

Pewamo-Westphalia handles Laingsburg 26-7 to notch 14th straight win

Charlotte 35, Lansing Catholic 33

Charlotte holds off Lansing Catholic to move to 3-0 on the year

Grand Ledge 41, Holt 13

Grand Ledge throttles Holt to move to 3-0

Lansing Sexton 48, Olivet 12

Sexton throttles Olivet. improves to 3-0 for first time since 2017

Portland 42, Ionia 6

Portland cruises past Ionia to move to 3-0

Williamston 63, Lansing Eastern 14

Williamston gets routine home-opening win over Eastern

Mason 35, Fowlerville 0

Mason has no problem with Fowlerville on the road

Lansing Everett 27, Lansing Waverly 7

Everett handles Waverly to move to 2-1

Haslett 15, St. Johns 14

Haslett holds off St. Johns in CAAC-Red thriller

East Lansing 70, Okemos 0

East Lansing notches first win, blanks Okemos

Other area scores:

Fowler 53, Perry 0

Addison 58, Leslie 14

Jackson 50, Tecumseh 49 (OT)

Petersburg Summerfield 27, Springport 2

Battle Creek Harper Creek 55, Jackson Northwest 10

Hudson 16, Hillsdale 0

Bath 49, Lutheran Westland 6

Napoleon 55, Hanover-Horton 12

East Jackson 21, Homer 20

Manchester 27, Stockbridge 15

Eaton Rapids 14, Lakewood 8

Ovid-Elsie 35, Durand 15

Saranac 40, Dansville 6

Jackson Lumen Christi 28, Richland Gull Lake 0

Michigan Center 39, Brooklyn Columbia Central 35

Parma Western 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 7

Grass Lake 40, Jonesville 32

