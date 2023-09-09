First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start off Sunday with areas of fog. Once the fog lifts we should see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures today climb to the low to mid 70s. Tonight we will be partly cloudy with the chance of fog again overnight. Lows tonight drop back to the mid 50s.

Monday starts off dry, but rain is expected to move into the area by midday. Rain showers are expected in the area Monday afternoon and Monday night. A few raindrops may hold on into Tuesday. With the clouds and the rain high temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s.

Drier air returns for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures may only be in the low 60s Wednesday and the mid to upper 60s Thursday. Plan on partly cloudy skies Wednesday and mostly sunny skies Thursday. High temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain showers are possible again next Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 10, 2023

Average High: 76º Average Low 54º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 32° 1867

Jackson Record High: 96º 1978

Jackson Record Low: 37º 1917

