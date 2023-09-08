Advertise With Us

WATCH: Nassar survivors, families to present lawsuit to MSU Board of Trustees

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Survivors of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar will present a lawsuit to Michigan State University (MSU)’s Board of Trustees on Friday.

The lawsuit was formally filed in July. The survivors allege that the university refused to cooperate with the Attorney General’s Office and did not release over 6,000 documents that could shine light on who knew about Nassar’s abuse by not turning over these documents.

Survivors said MSU violated the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act. Survivors of Nassar will present the lawsuit to the Board of Trustees at 9 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Hannah Administration building.

