Advertise With Us

University of Olivet, Lansing Schools announce new partnership, scholarship opportunities

Olivet College changed its name to the University of Olivet in May 2023.
Olivet College changed its name to the University of Olivet in May 2023.(wilx)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new partnership between the University of Olivet and the Lansing School District. The partnership enables high-achieving students to lock in their acceptance and financial aid awards without requiring a lengthy or uncertain admissions process.

“Olivet Direct makes it easier and clear that Lansing School Districts are admitted to and welcome at the University of Olivet,” “Thanks to the University of Olivet Advantage Scholarship, (students) may qualify for free tuition.”

The Advantage Scholarship covers the total cost of college tuition and general fees after federal, state, and institutional grants and scholarships are applied. The program was announced last fall, the first in Michigan to do so.

The University of Olivet made the admissions announcement with the Lansing School District on Friday at Eastern High School.

“The University of Olivet has a strong partnership with the Lansing School District, and I cannot think of a better place to make this major announcement,” said Olivet President Steven M. Corey, Ph.D.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

Latest News

With the contract deadline just one week away, the possibility of a strike increases as...
UAW strike deadline nears, President Fain says GM offer is ‘insulting’
MSU bans concealed weapons on campus
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Gratiot County
230 flags to be placed in Lansing to honor Michigan veterans killed in action