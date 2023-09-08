University of Olivet, Lansing Schools announce new partnership, scholarship opportunities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new partnership between the University of Olivet and the Lansing School District. The partnership enables high-achieving students to lock in their acceptance and financial aid awards without requiring a lengthy or uncertain admissions process.

“Olivet Direct makes it easier and clear that Lansing School Districts are admitted to and welcome at the University of Olivet,” “Thanks to the University of Olivet Advantage Scholarship, (students) may qualify for free tuition.”

The Advantage Scholarship covers the total cost of college tuition and general fees after federal, state, and institutional grants and scholarships are applied. The program was announced last fall, the first in Michigan to do so.

The University of Olivet made the admissions announcement with the Lansing School District on Friday at Eastern High School.

“The University of Olivet has a strong partnership with the Lansing School District, and I cannot think of a better place to make this major announcement,” said Olivet President Steven M. Corey, Ph.D.

