UAW strike deadline nears, President Fain says GM offer is ‘insulting’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the contract deadline just one week away, the possibility of a strike increases as contract negotiations get more tense between the UAW and Detroit’s big three automakers.

With two general motor plants and more than four thousand workers in the Lansing area, a strike would be devastating for the local economy.

“Nobody is asking for anything more than we deserve. We want to be able to eat, buy our products we build, put gas in our cars, heat them, buy clothes for our kids, and put our kids through college if we want. Isn’t that our prerogative?” says Rich Boyer, the Vice President of UAW Local 372.

UAW Local 372 members gathered Thursday afternoon at their union hall as a strike looms over their heads. Weeks after the union provided their demands, General Motors finally responded on Thursday.

Gerald Johnson, General Motors Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, said in a video GM released Thursday afternoon, “Our offer includes guaranteed wage increases and a higher starting wage, in an accelerated path to top wages for in progression team members, we’re also proud to be offering more paid time off including Juneteenth, and we’re making no change to our healthcare premiums.”

UAW President Shawn Fain posted on Facebook saying the offer is “insulting.” The union, also far apart from Ford and Stellantis, the possibility of a strike is looking more likely by the day.

Director of Michigan State University’s School of Human Resources and Labor Relations, Peter Berg, said, “We just don’t know how long a strike action would happen or if it would happen against all three companies at once, which has never happened in my lifetime.”

A strike wouldn’t be good news for anyone.

“The decline in income over that period of time and the support for local businesses. Workers maybe wouldn’t be spending as much,” said Berg.

For people looking to buy a car in the near future, those chances could be slim to none if car manufacturing comes to a halt. Berg believes the UAW will try to avoid a strike. As the clock ticks, pressure may push the “big three” to sweeten their offers.

“UAW has set out on a kitchen sink approach. They’ve put all these demands down. I don’t think they expect to get everything that’s there, and I don’t think they will. The question is, ‘what are their priorities and what do they want to achieve for their members?’” said Berg.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.