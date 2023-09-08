Advertise With Us

UAW president calls counteroffers ‘disappointing’ ahead of possible auto worker strike

By WILX News 10 and Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sept. 14 is the deadline for the auto industry to meet the United Auto Worker’s demands. If auto companies fail to comply, the United States could see a strike against all automakers.

This came in an announcement made by United Auto Workers union president Shawn Fain, which came after Stellantis sent UAW a counteroffer.

The counteroffer itself comes after previous counteroffers made by GM and Ford.

That counteroffer includes boosting hourly wagers for temporary workers by around $4. The UAW called the counteroffer “disappointing” and cited poor wages and poor work-life balance as reasons for the strike.

Fain says UAW workers are prepared to strike against any automaker that doesn’t meet the union’s demands by Sept. 14.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

Latest News

News 10 at 11 p.m.
UAW president calls counteroffers ‘disappointing’ ahead of possible auto worker strike
News 10 at 11 p.m.
Concerns raised over player safety, concussion protocols following MSU football game
With the contract deadline just one week away, the possibility of a strike increases as...
UAW strike deadline nears, President Fain says GM offer is ‘insulting’
News 10 at 11 p.m.
MSU expands gun restrictions on campus