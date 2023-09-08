UAW president calls counteroffers ‘disappointing’ ahead of possible auto worker strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sept. 14 is the deadline for the auto industry to meet the United Auto Worker’s demands. If auto companies fail to comply, the United States could see a strike against all automakers.

This came in an announcement made by United Auto Workers union president Shawn Fain, which came after Stellantis sent UAW a counteroffer.

The counteroffer itself comes after previous counteroffers made by GM and Ford.

That counteroffer includes boosting hourly wagers for temporary workers by around $4. The UAW called the counteroffer “disappointing” and cited poor wages and poor work-life balance as reasons for the strike.

Fain says UAW workers are prepared to strike against any automaker that doesn’t meet the union’s demands by Sept. 14.

