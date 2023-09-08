Two Remaining Schools File PAC 12 Complaint

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oregon State and Washington State have filed a legal complaint against the PAC-12 Conference and commissioner George Kliavkoff. The schools want an emergency temporary restraining order to protect what the schools say is an “imminent and existential threat” to the future of the conference. The two schools say they want to sustain the league perhaps with other schools now that ten members are departing after this school year. The filing was made in a court located where Washington State University is located.

