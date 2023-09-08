Advertise With Us

Two men, two dogs die in Calhoun County fire

Fire breaks out
Fire breaks out(KTTC)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - Two men and two dogs are dead after a fire early Friday morning in Calhoun County.

Marshall police firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Fountain St in Marshall after a 911 call. Police were unable to communicate with the caller, and were unaware of the situation until arrival.

First responders determined that a home at 107 N. Fountain St. was on fire. Police tried to locate the people inside the home, but the fire was too intense, the fire department said on social media.

A 39-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and their two dogs died in the fire.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

Latest News

With the contract deadline just one week away, the possibility of a strike increases as...
UAW strike deadline nears, President Fain says GM offer is ‘insulting’
Wellness Watch
Wellness Watch: Colorectal Cancers and Treatment Options
Potterville repairs heavy damage after Thursday’s severe storms
Mid-Michigan Matters: Cleaning up after Michigan’s deadly storms
Wellness Watch: Learning How to Prevent and Treat Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Watch: Learning How to Prevent and Treat Colorectal Cancer