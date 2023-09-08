Two men, two dogs die in Calhoun County fire

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - Two men and two dogs are dead after a fire early Friday morning in Calhoun County.

Marshall police firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Fountain St in Marshall after a 911 call. Police were unable to communicate with the caller, and were unaware of the situation until arrival.

First responders determined that a home at 107 N. Fountain St. was on fire. Police tried to locate the people inside the home, but the fire was too intense, the fire department said on social media.

A 39-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and their two dogs died in the fire.

