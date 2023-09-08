Team USA Loses WBC Semi-Final

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Manila early Friday, Team USA lost its WBC semi-final basketball game to Germany 113-111. The U-S trailed most of the way. It was the second loss in the competition for the Americans who were coached by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Team USA closes out the tournament by facing Canada for the bronze medal on Sunday.

