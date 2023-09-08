Advertise With Us

Team USA Loses WBC Semi-Final

FILE - New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) moves down the court in the first half...
FILE - New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) moves down the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in New Orleans, March 21, 2023. Murphy III, a 2021 first-round draft choice who emerged as a frequent starter and reliable scorer last season, injured the meniscus in left knee while working out at team headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 5, a person with knowledge of the situation said. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Manila early Friday, Team USA lost its WBC semi-final basketball game to Germany 113-111. The U-S trailed most of the way. It was the second loss in the competition for the Americans who were coached by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Team USA closes out the tournament by facing Canada for the bronze medal on Sunday.

