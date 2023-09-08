Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Reaction to Lions win over Kansas City

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On a Victory Friday, Joey Ellis is in for Tim at the News 10+ Digital Desk to break down what went right for the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, and what went wrong for the Kansas City Chiefs. Was it a fluke? A capitalization on the Chiefs being without two key players? Or is the hype for real?

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

