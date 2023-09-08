Spartans Ground Flyers, 1-0 on Ted Lasso Night Thursday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s soccer took advantage of a penalty kick by Sean Kerrigan in the 84th minute to defeat short-handed Dayton, 1-0, Thursday at a rainy DeMartin Stadium to cap a celebratory Ted Lasso Night.

Kerrigan earned the PK after being fouled in the box, and after a video review confirmed the foul in the box, the junior midfielder slotted home the shot from the spot.

“Our grounds people are unbelievable. The grass played good, it played fast,” MSU head coach Damon Rensing said. “I just thought we were a little sloppy on the ball, I think um we were a little over anxious. It was a good game. Dayton’s a good team, they have some very good individuals. To me the whole key was the shutout. You know, if you don’t give up goals you got a chance to win. We’ve played four games and we’ve given up two goals and only one in a run of play. If you do that, you got a chance to win games. So it was it our best offensive performance tonight? No, I don’t think so, but it was one of our better defensive ones from start to finish and when you do that you give yourself a chance to win.”

It was the Spartans’ second-straight home clean sheet to open the ledger after a 3-0 Victory for MSU over Bowling Green on Aug. 28 to defend DeMartin. With Thursday’s triumph, the Green & White remain unbeaten on the young season, moving to 3-0-1.

Dayton slides to 1-3-1 with the loss. Thursday night was just the second-ever meeting between the Spartans and Flyers, as MSU and Dayton’s only previous match-up was a 4-0 Spartan win in 2004.

MSU celebrated Ted Lasso Night with Sparty t-shirts and mustaches distributed to fans pre-game, combined with Ted Lasso-themed music throughout the night, and the Spartan players celebrated afterwards with several of them donning mustaches.

Kerrigan becomes the seventh different Spartan to score a goal this season, to share the goal-scoring lead. MSU had 12 shots in the match, three from sophomore midfielder Jack Guggemos, while Kerrigan and sophomore defender Jeremy Sharp had two apiece. Sharp’s streak of one assist in every match came to an end Thursday at three in a row to open the season.

“These conditions are perfect,” Kerrigan said. “This is the Irish weather I’m used to. We were playing in 93 degrees last week. I thought I was about to have a heart attack. No, this weather’s 100%, I love this weather so if it’s this weather there’s more chance of me scoring a goal than when the sun’s out.”

Redshirt-sophomore goalkeeper Zac Kelly made two saves on the night, as he has yielded just two goals on the season with 12 saves through the four matches.

Kelly got solid play from the Spartan backline, who turned away Dayton’s offense time-and-time again.

MSU finished with a 12-11 edge in shots, but had four on goal compared to two for UD. The Flyers had a slim, 3-2, advantage on corner kicks. However, Dayton was whistled for 14 fouls, compared to 10 for the Spartans, and there were seven cards issued, including a second yellow to a Flyer player in the 57th minute, giving the Spartans a player-advantage.

MSU will wrap up its season-long stretch of four road games during a span of five matches by traveling to regional rival No. 20 Notre Dame on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to take on the Fighting Irish at 8 p.m. ET. The Spartans then open up Big Ten Conference action on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Rutgers at 2 p.m. ET.

MSU returns home to DeMartin Stadium to square off with College Cup participant Indiana, on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can contact the Spartan Ticket Office at 517-355-1610 or by email at tickets@msu.edu for questions or more information.

