Prioritizing gun safety to prevent tragedies in Lansing

“We have too many guns. I’ve said it before. We have a gun issue more than a violence issue.”
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is continuing its efforts to curb gun violence. It’s an ongoing issue, not just in Lansing, but nationwide. In 2023, the city seized over 300 guns, taking them off of Lansing streets.

Lansing Chief of Police Ellery Sosebee said the abundance of guns has become one of the biggest problems in the city. In July, the city saw a stretch of violence involving guns, including a mass shooting at Logan Square that left five people injured.

“Our officers are facing calls with weapons more often than not, which puts them in a worse situation than they used to be in,” said Sosebee.

To eliminate some of those dangers, the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police have partnered together, as part of the city’s violent crime initiative.

“I remember when we started our violent crime initiative we had 100 guns a year milestone and we thought that was a large number,” said Sosebee.

“350 guns mean 350 potential uses of guns and that’s a dangerous situation,” Mayor Schor said.

Lansing Mayor Schor said guns are too easy for people to get a hold of, especially youth in the city.

“It’s a tool that they shouldn’t have because they are not trained they are not supposed to have them they are not mature enough, developed enough,” said Schor.

Chief Sosebee said the police department is addressing the root problems of gun violence.

“So what we’re trying to do is get in front of those bigger groups those parties and those gatherings and make sure we have a de-escalation element there in place,” said Sosebee.

“One shooting or one instance of violence is too many,” said Schor.

Keeping the streets of Lansing safe will continue to be a top priority for the city, as they continue working to keep guns in the hands of the wrong people. The City of Lansing has a new ordinance for the registration of guns. if your gun is lost or stolen and you fail to report it, it’s considered a violation.

