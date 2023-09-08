MSU undergraduate enrollment for fall 2023 breaks record

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) announced its undergraduate enrollment for fall 2023 is the largest enrollment on record.

MSU’s preliminary total fall enrollment topped 51,000 students, and nearly 40,400 are undergraduate students. The university also has more than 7,700 graduate students and almost 3,100 professional students, including those seeking a doctorate degree from MSU’s colleges of Human Medicine, Osteopathic Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Nursing, Law and Business.

“It is exciting to see campus come alive again as we welcome students back for another academic year,” said Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D.

According to MSU, the university is on track to provide $390 million in federal, state, institutional and private alternative financial aid to more than 40,000 students by the end of the fall semester, including about 7,100 Pell-eligible students—an increase of $8 million in financial aid disbursed to about 41,000 students last fall.

The university’s total preliminary fall enrollment data is based on the number of students enrolled on the first day of class, Aug. 28. Final enrollment numbers will not be available until after the university’s deadline for tuition refunds on Sept. 21, 2023.

