Advertise With Us

MSU students react to metal detectors being installed at Spartan Stadium

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans will soon see walk-through metal detectors in Spartan Stadium in the next home game.

Michigan State University (MSU)’s new walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium will be in place for the upcoming football game on Sept. 9 vs. Richmond.

Walk-through metal detectors are already in place at the Breslin Center. They will also be added to the Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early to help speed up the process of their entry.

“We are committed to continuing to enhance our safety and security portfolio at Michigan State University,” said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch. “This new addition to Spartan Stadium will continue to make sure the venue remains safe for all to enjoy.”

MSU students said they are seeing that improvement.

“I feel pretty safe on campus, almost all the time,” said John Cudney, an MSU freshman. “And I think it’s just a better, safer habit to get into with checking people. Making sure that everybody can have fun at the game without worrying about anything.”

“I think it’s a good thing,” said J.D. Lancaster, an MSU senior. “I think it’s a long time coming, and I think they did a good job bringing it in finally.

Fans will not have to initially remove items from their pockets when entering the stadium unless the metal detector alarms. In this case, fans will be checked individually with a security wand.

MSU Police and Public Safety manage the metal detectors.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

Latest News

With the contract deadline just one week away, the possibility of a strike increases as...
UAW strike deadline nears, President Fain says GM offer is ‘insulting’
FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a...
UAW strike deadline nears, President Fain says GM offer is ‘insulting’
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two subjects.
Meridian Township Police seek subjects in retail fraud investigation
Spartan fans will soon see walk-through metal detectors in Spartan Stadium in the next home game.
MSU students react to metal detectors being installed at Spartan Stadium