MSU bans concealed weapons on campus

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to ban concealed weapons on campus.

Students and employees had previously been forbidden from using weapons on campus, but the new rule will ban the public from having concealed weapons on campus, as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

