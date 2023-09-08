Advertise With Us

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Gratiot County

(Source: KNOE)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon after a crash in Gratiot County.

Police responded to the crash on northbound US-127 at Pierce Road on Sept. 7 just before 6 p.m.

According to authorities, a pickup truck hauling a camper—driven by a 57-year-old Troy man—was traveling northbound on US-127 and was turning west onto Pierce Road. A motorcycle—driven by Gabriel Shellito, 22, from Harrison—was traveling northbound and was unable to stop and rear-ended the camper trailer.

Shellito was pronounced dead at the scene. The Troy man and the passenger, a 59-year-old woman, in the pickup truck were not injured.

Those in the pickup truck were wearing seatbelts, and the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet. Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

Latest News

With the contract deadline just one week away, the possibility of a strike increases as...
UAW strike deadline nears, President Fain says GM offer is ‘insulting’
230 flags to be placed in Lansing to honor Michigan veterans killed in action
WATCH: Nassar survivors, families to present lawsuit to MSU Board of Trustees
MSU students react to metal detectors being installed at Spartan Stadium