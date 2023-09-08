Motorcyclist dies after crash in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon after a crash in Gratiot County.

Police responded to the crash on northbound US-127 at Pierce Road on Sept. 7 just before 6 p.m.

According to authorities, a pickup truck hauling a camper—driven by a 57-year-old Troy man—was traveling northbound on US-127 and was turning west onto Pierce Road. A motorcycle—driven by Gabriel Shellito, 22, from Harrison—was traveling northbound and was unable to stop and rear-ended the camper trailer.

Shellito was pronounced dead at the scene. The Troy man and the passenger, a 59-year-old woman, in the pickup truck were not injured.

Those in the pickup truck were wearing seatbelts, and the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet. Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

