Millions of dollars needed to restore local communities following severe storm, tornado

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scattered debris, trees on houses, and downed power lines. That’s the aftermath of a severe storm that included an EF-2 tornado.

We’re now learning more about what it will take to clean up debris and recover from strong storms that happened two weeks ago. Local emergency managers are now working to figure out how much it will cost... and early estimates are in.

Just days after the storm, Captain Andrew Daenzer at the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said they responded with all hands on deck. “All of our administration came in to assist, we had extra deputies that we called in from off-duty, we had tow companies from all over the area, fire departments and ambulances from the area.”

Extensive damage was reported in Ionia, Eaton, Ingham, and Livingston counties. Ingham County Emergency Management was unable to provide an estimate for the county, but early estimates for Lansing are around $10 million. Eaton County’s Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson said “I know a large part of that comes from their public utility. Lansing Board of Water and Light is a municipal-based utility.”

Wilkinson said his county is looking at about $3.6 million in damages. “That number, of course, is subject to fluctuate as we determine other costs incurred, differences in eligible costs, or ineligible costs.”

Step one is complete according to local city and county officials. Now, they’re working with the state to verify and validate the damage.

Officials are waiting for feedback from the state on the storm damage estimates they have submitted before restoration can move forward.

