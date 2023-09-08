Advertise With Us

Meridian Township Police seek subjects in retail fraud investigation

(Meridian Township Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 8, 2023
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two subjects.

According to the Meridian Township Police Department, the two subjects are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. No further details were given.

Anyone who can identify the subjects is asked to contact Officer Tyndall at (517) 853-4800.

