Meridian Township Police seek subjects in retail fraud investigation
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two subjects.
According to the Meridian Township Police Department, the two subjects are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. No further details were given.
Anyone who can identify the subjects is asked to contact Officer Tyndall at (517) 853-4800.
