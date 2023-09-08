Advertise With Us

Mason man found dead in Ingham County farm field

(Jace Harper)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in a field in Vevay Township on Thursday.

Police responded to a farm field in the 1700 block of W Columbia Road on Sept. 7 just before 6:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a man was injured.

When police were directed to the scene in an area occupied by large animals, a 44-year-old Mason man was found dead.

“This incident appears to be a tragic accident,” said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.

