Mason man found dead in Ingham County farm field

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in a field in Vevay Township on Thursday.

Police responded to a farm field in the 1700 block of W Columbia Road on Sept. 7 just before 6:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a man was injured.

When police were directed to the scene in an area occupied by large animals, a 44-year-old Mason man was found dead.

“This incident appears to be a tragic accident,” said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.