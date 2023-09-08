Advertise With Us

Lions spoil Chiefs’ celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL’s opener

Lions send statement in opening-season win.
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball during the first half of an...
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions’ celebration on the NFL’s opening night. Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown while new Lions running back David Montgomery reached the end zone for the go-ahead score with 5:05 left in the game. Detroit then held the Chiefs on the next possession to put the game away. Kansas City had won eight straight openers while the Lions had lost their last five. The Chiefs played without injured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is in a holdout.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crews battle large barn fire in Perry

Latest News

Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week: Pewamo-Westphalia visits Laingsburg
Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week: Pewamo-Westphalia visits Laingsburg
Mason’s Gary Houghton named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week
Mason’s Gary Houghton named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week
Sean Kerrigan’s PK the difference in 1-0 win.
Spartans Ground Flyers, 1-0 on Ted Lasso Night Thursday
PW vs Laingsburg
Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week: Pewamo-Westphalia visits Laingsburg