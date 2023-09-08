Lions Move on to Home Opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first full Sunday of NFL regular season games is at hand and the Detroit Lions at the moment sit alone atop the NFC North Division standings with a 1-0 record. They have until a week from Sunday to prepare for their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Lions head coach Dan Campbell says offensive tackle Taylor Decker is dealing with some ankle issues sustained during the 21-20 win at Kansas City Thursday night. Campbell says he will not know until early next week Decker’s full physical status.

