Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week: Pewamo-Westphalia visits Laingsburg

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For as long as Pewamo-Westphalia has been a member of the CMAC conference, the Pirates have largely had a say in who ends the season the conference champion.

Just two seasons removed from an undefeated state championship season, P-W was humbled a bit in 2022, finishing with a 6-5 record.

After a narrow Week 1 loss to North Muskegon, Jeremy Miller’s 1-1 Pirates visit 2-0 Laingsburg in our News 10 Sports Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week at 7p.m. on Friday night.

The Wolfpack are off to a 2-0 start, even without stud starting QB Ty Randall, who’s out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

These teams played a tight contest a year ago, with P-W pulling out a close one 28-21, to extend their winning streak against Laingsburg to 13 games, with the Wolfpack’s last win against P-W coming back in 2009.

Certainly a streak that head coach Brian Borgman wants to snap Friday night.

“It’s not a driving factor but we’d like to end the streak. My son was three when we last won and he’s 17 now so that tells you how long it’s been,” Borgman said. “It’s a tribute to those coaches and Jeremy and what they do over there.”

On the other side of the streak, Miller and his Pirates are mindful of the streak, but know each season is new and feel Laingsburg is nipping at their heels.

“They’re athletic and well-coached. They always are,” Miller said. “Anytime you go to Laingsburg it’s a tough place to play. It always is. We’re gonna have to go over there and sharpen some things up.”

P-W and Laingsburg shared the CMAC title in a three-way tie with Fowler a year ago.

Now early on in the season, both teams feel the magnitude of the conference clash, even just three weeks into the season.

“It shows you where you’re at. And you certainly want to find out where you’re at, rather than Week 7 or 8 or in a big game of the season,” Miller said. “It’s kinda just where this game fell.”

The CMAC figures to have a deep league this year, bot for Lainsgburg, it knows its quest to defend a conference title will certainly start with trying to solve a very close-knit Pewamo-Westphalia program.

“Discipline, consistency, just an amazing work ethic,” Borgman said of the Pirates. “The bar is championship or nothing. That Community, they know what hard work looks like because they leave the school and they’re on the farms all year long. They all go to the same church, they all worship together, they all go to school together, they all work on each other’s farms. So it’s just that brotherhood of always being around each other, that hard work translates right into the football practice.”

