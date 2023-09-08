Advertise With Us

A Fall-like feel Friday and what you can expect in our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is going to be another fall-like day around the area today but some nicer weather is on the way for the weekend. Join the News 10+ Digital Desk with Taylor Gattoni for a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 8, 2023

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 54º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 28° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1978
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1986

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

Latest News

With the contract deadline just one week away, the possibility of a strike increases as...
UAW strike deadline nears, President Fain says GM offer is ‘insulting’
MSU undergraduate enrollment for fall 2023 breaks record
Mason man found dead in Ingham County farm field
MSU expands gun restrictions on campus