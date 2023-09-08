230 flags to be placed in Lansing to honor Michigan veterans killed in action

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, the Lansing Veterans Council is remembering the lives that were lost.

During the event on Sept. 8, called “A Day to Remember,” the Lansing Veterans Council will also honor the lives lost in Iraq and other battles where U.S. soldiers fought against terrorism.

The council will meet at the Evergreen Cemetery. A display of 230 flags will honor the Michigan veterans killed in action. The flags will be on display through Monday.

“A Day to Remember” starts at 3 p.m.

