Advertise With Us

Changes Ahead For MSU Football Fans

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football fans will experience changes in the next two home games at Spartan Stadium. Saturday metal detectors will be used for the first time to admit fans through the gates. The same security devices will also be added to Munn Arena, the MSU Tennis Building and Wharton Center. They are already installed at the Breslin Center. And a week from Saturday, September 16th, fans may purchase alcohol within the stadium for the first time. The game against Washington begins at 5pm.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with the bench after his goal...
Blackhawks to Retire Chelios’ Number
FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA...
Two Remaining Schools File PAC 12 Complaint
FILE - New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) moves down the court in the first half...
Team USA Loses WBC Semi-Final
Detroit Lions
Lions Move on to Home Opener