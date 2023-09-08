Changes Ahead For MSU Football Fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football fans will experience changes in the next two home games at Spartan Stadium. Saturday metal detectors will be used for the first time to admit fans through the gates. The same security devices will also be added to Munn Arena, the MSU Tennis Building and Wharton Center. They are already installed at the Breslin Center. And a week from Saturday, September 16th, fans may purchase alcohol within the stadium for the first time. The game against Washington begins at 5pm.

