Advertise With Us

Blackhawks to Retire Chelios’ Number

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with the bench after his goal...
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NHL Chicago Blackhawks say they will retire Chris Chelios’ number 7. Chelios, 55, played 26 years in the NHL, nine for Chicago and ten for the Detroit Red Wings. The ceremony will take place in February before a home game against the Wings. Chelios watched two of his sons play in college at Michigan State. He is active as a television analyst these days.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

Latest News

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA...
Two Remaining Schools File PAC 12 Complaint
FILE - New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) moves down the court in the first half...
Team USA Loses WBC Semi-Final
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Changes Ahead For MSU Football Fans
Detroit Lions
Lions Move on to Home Opener