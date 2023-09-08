Blackhawks to Retire Chelios’ Number

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NHL Chicago Blackhawks say they will retire Chris Chelios’ number 7. Chelios, 55, played 26 years in the NHL, nine for Chicago and ten for the Detroit Red Wings. The ceremony will take place in February before a home game against the Wings. Chelios watched two of his sons play in college at Michigan State. He is active as a television analyst these days.

