Advertise With Us

Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case, mom who disappeared more than 8 years ago

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Quenton Robertson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who disappeared more than eight years ago in Kentucky.

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown. Her boyfriend Brooks Houck was the last person to see her.

Two days later, her vehicle was found abandoned on the side of a highway along with her keys, purse, and cell phone.

Rogers has never been seen since.

This week, court documents said 32-year-old Joseph Lawson is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical...
Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.(Nelson County Correctional Center)

While the documents do not mention Rogers by name, a family member and Lawson’s lawyer both confirmed the arrest is connected to the Rogers case.

It’s unclear if Rogers and Lawson had any prior connection.

Lawson appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $500,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver
St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

Latest News

With the contract deadline just one week away, the possibility of a strike increases as...
UAW strike deadline nears, President Fain says GM offer is ‘insulting’
The debate surrounding a maximum age for elected officials reignites following public episodes
The debate surrounding a maximum age for elected officials reignites following public episodes
The debate surrounding a maximum age for elected officials reignites following public episodes
Harris Wolobah, with the basketball in his hands, takes part in a game in the Blueprint...
Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted
The Rise of The Grandparent Generation: Science-Backed Benefits