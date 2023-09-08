Applications for home heating tax credits open to Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents can apply for home heating tax credits before temperatures drop.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) partnered with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) to create the application.

“The Home Heating Credit helps Michiganders stay warm and saves them money,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I urge families to apply for this credit so they can have more money in their pockets to pay the bills and put food on the table while keeping the heat on.”

Over the last five years, the average qualifying household received $209 in assistance, which is most often applied directly to residents’ utility bills – as is an additional automatic credit from some energy providers worth up to $20 monthly. Additionally, state food assistance recipients receiving a Home Heating Credit of over $20 may be eligible for increased benefits.

To qualify, residents must be a renter with a contracted lease or a homeowner and meet income requirements. The best way to apply for the Home Heating Credit, and a number of other tax credits available to Michigan residents, is through one of the state’s trusted, free tax preparation services. Residents can apply until Sept. 30.

Free tax preparation is a community service designed to help Michigan residents improve their financial well-being. Residents who qualify include those with disabilities, those with limited English-speaking ability and those earning less than $60,000 annually. Tax preparation providers are trained and certified volunteers.

“The fall heating season is approaching quickly,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “The Home Heating Credit can help with heating bills, allowing individuals and families to spend their hard-earned dollars on other necessities. Local free tax preparation can help taxpayers navigate the paperwork to receive this very important credit.

Apply for home heating tax credits online.

