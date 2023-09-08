AG Nessel: No charges for Lansing police in death of Terrence Robinson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Michigan’s Department of Attorney General announced it has concluded the review of the Oct. 4, 2022, Lansing Police Department (LPD) officer-involved shooting death of Terrence Robinson. The department will not issue charges against the officers involved, finding that they acted in self-defense.

Attorneys with the Department of the Attorney General reviewed materials including written reports from LPD officers at the scene, footage from body-worn cameras, dash cam video, reports from Michigan State Police and the MSP Laboratory reports, the autopsy of Robinson, LPD’s use of force policy, 911 calls, the search warrant and affidavit.

The legal issue in this case was whether Lansing Police Department officers acted in a legal manner during their interaction with Terrence Robinson when they used deadly force by discharging their respective weapons. Police officers have the lawful authority to use force to protect the public welfare, but a careful balance of all human interests is required. An officer’s decision about the level of force necessary to control an individual will be based on the officer’s perception of the threat and the subject’s apparent ability to carry out that threat.

The shooting in question occurred on Buffalo Street, between Malcolm X and William streets. Police had been called to respond to reports of gunfire late at night on Oct. 3. According to the review, police found numerous mopeds in the driveway of the nearest residence which were later confirmed to have been stolen.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 4, as Lansing Police tried to execute a search warrant on the house, Robinson refused to exit or allow police to enter the home, telling officers he was armed and threatened to ‘take his own life if officers entered the house.’ The review says police backed away and attempted to de-escalate the situation to keep Robinson from harming himself.

“Robinson fired 16 gunshots at the assembled police officers over a period of 12 minutes and 30 seconds before fleeing through a backdoor of the house,” the review says. “While fleeing, Robinson again fired upon officers. Two officers returned fire in self-defense, each striking Robinson once. Robinson died on Buffalo Street.”

Following the incident, two officers with LPD were placed on administrative leave. MSP took over the investigation into the shooting.

