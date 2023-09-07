Whitmer announces job expansion, $34.8 million investment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 300 new jobs are coming to the Mitten State - some of which are in Ingham County.

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that Michigan was the winner of three business expansions, bringing 294 new jobs and $34.8 million in investment.

Of the investments, Molded Plastics Industries (MPI), will bring 36 jobs and $6.8 million to Delhi Township. MPI, a Holt-based company, plans to add fiberglass processing equipment near its existing Delhi Township facility.

The expansion will receive $125,000 in assistance from the Michigan Business Development Program.

MPI chose the site over competing sites in Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wyoming.

Visioneering Inc, a Michigan-based aerospace tooling supplier, will add 238 new jobs to Auburn Hills.

Carter Associates, a reusable packaging company, will add 20 jobs to St. Joseph County.

“Today’s investments will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and build on our economic momentum, said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “Michigan-based companies are continuing to believe in and invest in Michigan, creating opportunities across the state and driving our unemployment rate down to a 23-year low. Let’s keep working hand in hand with communities and businesses to ensure anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan with the support and resources they need to thrive.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.