Whitmer announces job expansion, $34.8 million investment

A hiring sign is displayed at a fast food restaurant in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, May 22, 2023....
A hiring sign is displayed at a fast food restaurant in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, May 22, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By WILX News 10 and Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 300 new jobs are coming to the Mitten State - some of which are in Ingham County.

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that Michigan was the winner of three business expansions, bringing 294 new jobs and $34.8 million in investment.

Of the investments, Molded Plastics Industries (MPI), will bring 36 jobs and $6.8 million to Delhi Township. MPI, a Holt-based company, plans to add fiberglass processing equipment near its existing Delhi Township facility.

The expansion will receive $125,000 in assistance from the Michigan Business Development Program.

MPI chose the site over competing sites in Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wyoming.

Visioneering Inc, a Michigan-based aerospace tooling supplier, will add 238 new jobs to Auburn Hills.

Carter Associates, a reusable packaging company, will add 20 jobs to St. Joseph County.

“Today’s investments will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and build on our economic momentum, said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “Michigan-based companies are continuing to believe in and invest in Michigan, creating opportunities across the state and driving our unemployment rate down to a 23-year low. Let’s keep working hand in hand with communities and businesses to ensure anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan with the support and resources they need to thrive.”

