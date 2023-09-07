Advertise With Us

Week Three Features Key Area High School Football Games

WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS (Joey Martin))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The WILX TV high school football game of the week Friday night features a Central Michigan Athletic Conference battle-- Pewamo-Westphalia at Laingsburg. The visitors have a 1-1 record, while Laingsburg is 2-0. P-W has a 13 game winning streak in the series. Other games find Grand Ledge, 2-0, at Holt, 1-1, a rivalry game. East Lansing hosts Okemos, both 0-2. Lansing Sexton debuts its athletics hall of fame prior to a 6pm home kick off against Olivet. Sexton hoping to go to 3-0 with a win. Eastern is at Waverly and rugged Mason is expected to improve to 3-0 with an easy win at Fowlerville. Friday Night Frenzy features all the highlights and scores at 11:15pm Friday.

