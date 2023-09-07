Traffic Alert: Crash impacting traffic on Saginaw Hwy at I-96

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Crews responded to a crash on Saginaw Highway at I-96 early Thursday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported that eastbound and westbound lanes of Saginaw Highway closed down at I-96 just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 7. Some of the lanes reopened about half an hour later.

According to officials, a road rage incident caused the crash. Two people were transported to the hospital, and one person is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.