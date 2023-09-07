Advertise With Us

Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.(MSP)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A person is in police custody after multiple Michigan State Police patrol cars were lit on fire and struck with gunfire in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday.

At 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, multiple patrol vehicles parked at the MSP Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire and struck with gunfire.

The suspect was described as a man wearing camouflage and driving a silver Honda CRV. Troopers said he was armed and dangerous.

The suspect was eventually located at a property on Riverside Dr. near Sault Ste. Marie and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the damage is asked to contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie post.

Caption

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the First Alert Forecast for today and into...
Rain showers and Fall-like temperatures, plus what we’re working on
Drawing the Next Lions Logo
A hiring sign is displayed at a fast food restaurant in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, May 22, 2023....
Whitmer announces job expansion, $34.8 million investment
Good Eats for Gametime
Iconic Dan Campbell Quotes