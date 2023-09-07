Advertise With Us

Suspect arraigned in Howell open murder, intimidation case

Howell police vehicle
Howell police vehicle(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A 22-year-old man was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Howell in August.

According to the Howell Police Department, 22-year-old Reese Hammie shot and killed Oghenevwede “Wede” Okagbare on the 400 block of West St. in Howell on Aug. 11.

Hammie has been in police custody since the night of the murder on separate, unrelated charges. He is currently being held without bond.

Hammie faces charges of Homicide, Open Murder, and Witness Intimidation.

READ MORE: 20-year-old man found dead in Livingston County

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: The Law Enforcement Torch Run
Mid-Michigan Matters: The Law Enforcement Torch Run
One Pride at One North
One Pride at One North
Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts ahead of the Detroit Lions-Kansas...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s preview of the Lions-Chiefs
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the First Alert Forecast for today and into...
Rain showers and Fall-like temperatures, plus what we’re working on