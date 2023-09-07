Suspect arraigned in Howell open murder, intimidation case

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A 22-year-old man was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Howell in August.

According to the Howell Police Department, 22-year-old Reese Hammie shot and killed Oghenevwede “Wede” Okagbare on the 400 block of West St. in Howell on Aug. 11.

Hammie has been in police custody since the night of the murder on separate, unrelated charges. He is currently being held without bond.

Hammie faces charges of Homicide, Open Murder, and Witness Intimidation.

