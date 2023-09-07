Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s preview of the Lions-Chiefs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts ahead of the Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs game. It’s the season opener for both teams and the Chiefs will be raising their second Super Bowl banner in four years. The Lions enter Arrowhead Stadium as the underdog but with all-pro tight end Travis Kelce questionable for the game, the seven-game losing streak against the Chiefs may be snapped.

