Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s preview of the Lions-Chiefs

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts ahead of the Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs game. It’s the season opener for both teams and the Chiefs will be raising their second Super Bowl banner in four years. The Lions enter Arrowhead Stadium as the underdog but with all-pro tight end Travis Kelce questionable for the game, the seven-game losing streak against the Chiefs may be snapped.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver

Latest News

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to a an event for Ronald...
Jones Hopes to Play Against Lions
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) react...
Bosa Signs Record Deal With 49ers
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Final Non Conference Assignment for MSU Women’s Soccer
File image
Houghton Honored By Detroit Lions