Advertise With Us

St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

(Michigan Lottery)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A St. Johns woman learned she won over $197,000 from the Michigan Lottery during her shift at work.

Shawna Foerster, 40, bought her winning ticket at her job at Bruno’s Bar in St. Johns.

“I was about to start my shift at Bruno’s and had $10 in my pocket, so I decided to buy a Club Keno ticket,” said Foerster. “As I was looking at the terminal, my co-worker, Jack, suggested I add The Jack to my ticket, so I did, and the rest is history.”

“Later in my shift, I scanned the ticket on the terminal, and it printed a receipt saying I needed to claim my prize at the Lottery office. I figured I had won $1,000 or so. It wasn’t until later, when I downloaded the Lottery app and scanned my ticket that I realized I had won $197,296!”

Foerster plans to pay for her daughter’s college education and save the remainder.

“Winning this prize is life-changing for my family. It means we’ll be able to save for a rainy day and not worry as much about having a cushion to fall back on,” said Foerster.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver

Latest News

‘Pawn Stars Do America’ search for extras in Michigan
Generic image of rain.
Rain showers and Fall-like temperatures, plus what we’re working on
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot testifies in own defense
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start