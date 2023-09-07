St. Johns woman wins over $197K from lottery after buying winning ticket just before her shift

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A St. Johns woman learned she won over $197,000 from the Michigan Lottery during her shift at work.

Shawna Foerster, 40, bought her winning ticket at her job at Bruno’s Bar in St. Johns.

“I was about to start my shift at Bruno’s and had $10 in my pocket, so I decided to buy a Club Keno ticket,” said Foerster. “As I was looking at the terminal, my co-worker, Jack, suggested I add The Jack to my ticket, so I did, and the rest is history.”

“Later in my shift, I scanned the ticket on the terminal, and it printed a receipt saying I needed to claim my prize at the Lottery office. I figured I had won $1,000 or so. It wasn’t until later, when I downloaded the Lottery app and scanned my ticket that I realized I had won $197,296!”

Foerster plans to pay for her daughter’s college education and save the remainder.

“Winning this prize is life-changing for my family. It means we’ll be able to save for a rainy day and not worry as much about having a cushion to fall back on,” said Foerster.

