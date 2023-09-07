Advertise With Us

Secret Spousal Surveillance: Is It a Problem Or A Plus?

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Do you snoop on your spouse? Is spousal privacy a problem or a plus? Recent polls show that 50 percent of people admit to sneaking a peak at their partner’s phone at some point in time. Forty-eight percent of women reported they felt looking was okay and 31 percent of men felt the same. While snooping on your partner is frowned upon, experts say there are also plus sides. Things like locations, timetables, and surprises could all fall under the category of privacy, but where does the balance land?

When does looking, scrolling, and checking cross the martial line? When considering safety and timetables, sharing digital information with a partner seems reasonable. But if you’ve ever considered going through a partner’s phone out of jealousy or trust, you’re not alone. According to a study by pew research, 34 percent of Americans have looked through a partner’s phone without their knowledge.

Experts say snooping on your significant other will bring on one of three outcomes. The guilt of invading your partner’s privacy, questions of trust, and feelings of betrayal. It’s better to set clear boundaries that revolve around safety instead of distrust. Track locations only when you know your partner is in an unsafe area. If you haven’t heard from them recently, or if they haven’t reached a location safely. A good rule of thumb to consider is, if it feels invasive to you, it’s probably invasive to them too.

Keep in mind, that a constant urge to go through your partner’s phone or track their location can speak more about your relationship than you realize. Studies also showed that Gen Z’ers found more upsetting information on their phones than millennials or Gen X-ers did. Another surprising fact was 72 percent of people in relationships share cell phone passcodes.

Sources:

https://www.news10.com/news/survey-finds-up-to-50-percent-of-people-admit-to-snooping-on-partners-phone/ https://www.verywellmind.com/should-i-snoop-on-my-partner-5270554

Contributors to this news report include: Ally Stratis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver

Latest News

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 subpoena
Two sets of doors, the lobby, and the receptionist desk destroyed by car at local dentist
‘It’s a scary feeling that somebody could do that,’ Lobby destroyed by car at local dentist
Little ones read with llamas in Williamston
Little ones read with llamas in Williamston
Mid-Michigan Matters: The Law Enforcement Torch Run
Mid-Michigan Matters: The Law Enforcement Torch Run