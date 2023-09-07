Advertise With Us

Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
By KABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) - It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. She thought she’d be fine since she had a cesarean section scheduled about a week later.

But baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started “Virgo’s Groove,” Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions. But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones said it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Brad Cournaya
Man sentenced to life without parole for 2008 murder
‘I’m at the mercy of the hours of the restaurants’: Downtown Lansing businesses closing too early for employees

Latest News

A logo from the inaugural festival for the arts in Jackson, MI.
Inaugural Festival of the Arts kicking off in downtown Jackson
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
Police said he was just 10 at the time, and relatives said his motive might have involved a...
11-year-old boy faces trial over mother’s shooting death