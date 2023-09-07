Advertise With Us

MSU Releases Medical Statement on Brown

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University released a statement from its football medical Dr. Jeffrey Kovan Thursday afternoon explaining the decision to allow player Alante Brown to return to the Central Michigan game last Friday. Brown was carted off after the opening kick off but returned to play briefly. Defending the decision, Kovan’s statement added that Brown displayed mild concussion symptoms on Saturday and is currently in concussion protocol.

