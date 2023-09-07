MSU Releases Medical Statement on Brown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University released a statement from its football medical Dr. Jeffrey Kovan Thursday afternoon explaining the decision to allow player Alante Brown to return to the Central Michigan game last Friday. Brown was carted off after the opening kick off but returned to play briefly. Defending the decision, Kovan’s statement added that Brown displayed mild concussion symptoms on Saturday and is currently in concussion protocol.

