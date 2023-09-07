Mid-Michigan Matters: The Law Enforcement Torch Run
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday, three teams will spend five days running 750 miles across the state of Michigan in the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Sergeant Blaine Bachman with the Michigan State Police.
It’s the 39th year of the Torch Run. The run isn’t just for fun, it has a mission.
You can see that mission in the video player above.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.