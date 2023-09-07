Mid-Michigan Matters: The Law Enforcement Torch Run

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday, three teams will spend five days running 750 miles across the state of Michigan in the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Sergeant Blaine Bachman with the Michigan State Police.

It’s the 39th year of the Torch Run. The run isn’t just for fun, it has a mission.

You can see that mission in the video player above.

