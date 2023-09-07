Michigan firefighters walking 140 miles for cancer awareness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters are putting their lives on the line beyond just fighting fires.

According to Neighbors United, cancer became the number one killer of firefighters.

“It’s just making people aware that firefighters are out there. We’re getting cancer from running into the burning buildings,” said Lisa Koenigsknecht.

Lisa Koenigsknecht is a Battalion Chief for the Lansing Fire Department. She was among many recipients of last year’s fund for firefighters battling cancer. Now, she is working alongside Neighbors United to spread awareness and help those who help us daily.

“As those who help others, it is very hard to ask for help. That was actually one thing that was a struggle because we don’t ask for help,” said Koenigsknecht.

Lisa Koenigsknecht has worked for the Lansing Fire Department for over 21 years.

“I always knew I wanted to help people.”

However, in 2021, Koenigsknecht was on the receiving end. She began fighting a battle that she couldn’t fight alone.

“The day before Thanksgiving, and I will never forget that.” Koenigsknecht shares she received her diagnosis the day before Thanksgiving. She was diagnosed with breast cancer after waiting six months for a diagnosis.

“Throughout my chemo, I had several complications, and while going through chemo, they thought I had colon cancer on top of it. Luckily, I didn’t have that, but I had to have several surgeries. I had to have my colon removed, and then I also had to have breast surgery to remove the cancer, along with chemotherapy and radiation,” said Koenigsknecht.

Now, Lisa is in remission and has returned to work at the Lansing Fire Department—accepting a new promotion as Battalion Chief.

“Every day is a new day, and that was something that I had to live by. Every bad day, I was like, ‘tomorrow is a new day,’” she reflects on her journey.

Today, she is working to spread awareness. Lisa, her family and members of Neighbors United will be walking 140 miles for the Walk for the Red fundraiser.

“There’s so many people that aren’t aware of the amount of cancer or firefighters with cancer. Right now, 61 percent of firefighter line-of-duty deaths are from cancer, and that’s a significant increase from what we’re used to,” said Koenigsknecht.

The walk kicks off Thursday morning, starting at the Macomb Fire Department. The walk will make its stop in Lansing on Saturday morning. Neighbors United encourages everyone to join them in walking. The organization is still raising money for the firefighters.

