Michigan candidates kick off campaigns for U.S. Senate seat

By Riley Connell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Candidates looking to replace Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow in the U.S. Senate are kicking off their campaigns this week.

Former Congressman Mike Rogers made stops in both Dewitt and Brighton Thursday, hosting what he calls Kitchen Table Discussions, and taking the chance to let his supporters know what he stands for.

“We’ve talked to a lot of Michiganders, and they’re hurting,” Rogers said after speaking with constituents at the Brighton Chamber of Commerce. “They’re politically discouraged in a way I haven’t seen before.”

Rogers makes his return to politics after almost nine years away, launching a campaign that promises to “put America back on track,” in part by focusing on national security; especially with illegal border crossings.

“It is getting dangerous, because of what’s coming across the border,” he said. “Both people, and drugs.”

Another prominent issue of focus for Rogers is reducing the cost of gas and groceries for U.S. families. Rogers and other Republican candidates, including Michigan State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, and former County Commissioner Michael Hoover, hope to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan), who has represented Michigan since 2001.

A potential democratic opponent, Michigan State Board of Education President Dr. Pamela Pugh said there is an important fight ahead to make sure the values of the American people are represented.

“We know that whether we’re talking about education, or we’re talking about an economy that works for everyone, not just the well-connected, or whether we’re talking about the environment, this is a one-shot opportunity,” Pugh said.

Candidates joining Pugh on the democratic ticket include Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) and actor Hill Harper. They and their Republican counterparts have begun meeting with voters, starting to make their case with only 11 months before people head to the polls to narrow the field.

