LSU Women’s Coach Getting Huge Extension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey reportedly is getting a ten year contract extension totaling $32 million. Mulkey led LSU to the national title over Iowa this past spring. LSU’s board must still approve the deal when it meets Friday. With approval Mulkey will be getting the richest contract in women’s college history.

