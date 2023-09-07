Little ones read with llamas in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Little ones in Williamston got to enjoy some reading time with cool creatures at Willowicke Inn in Williamston, a bed and breakfast and a llama farm.

The kids got to read to llamas, and while the llamas probably didn’t understand the words, the kids seemed to be having a ball, one library employee said.

“I think they loved it. They were very patient through the whole storytime, and the singing and the activities we did for the storytime. But truly the real draw was the llamas themselves,” said Melissa Crain, a Library Assistant with the Capital Area District Library.

You can see the full story in the player above.

