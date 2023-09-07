Advertise With Us

Little ones read with llamas in Williamston

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Little ones in Williamston got to enjoy some reading time with cool creatures at Willowicke Inn in Williamston, a bed and breakfast and a llama farm.

The kids got to read to llamas, and while the llamas probably didn’t understand the words, the kids seemed to be having a ball, one library employee said.

“I think they loved it. They were very patient through the whole storytime, and the singing and the activities we did for the storytime. But truly the real draw was the llamas themselves,” said Melissa Crain, a Library Assistant with the Capital Area District Library.

You can see the full story in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage incident on Saginaw Hwy
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Car crashes into dental office in Lansing, police search for driver

Latest News

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 subpoena
Two sets of doors, the lobby, and the receptionist desk destroyed by car at local dentist
‘It’s a scary feeling that somebody could do that,’ Lobby destroyed by car at local dentist
Secret Spousal Surveillance: Is It a Problem Or A Plus?
Mid-Michigan Matters: The Law Enforcement Torch Run
Mid-Michigan Matters: The Law Enforcement Torch Run