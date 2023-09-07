‘It’s a scary feeling that somebody could do that,’ Lobby destroyed by car at local dentist

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “We’re really all trying to process it. It’s, it’s a scary feeling that somebody could do that.” said Tracy Bullock, a Co-Manager at Cavanaugh Dental.

Employees at Cavanaugh Dental arrived at an unsettling scene Thursday morning. At around five o’clock, a car drove right through the front door, and into the lobby. The car was left behind, and the driver is still on the run.

Although no one was in the building at the time of the crash, extensive damage has left employees in shock.

You can still see the tire tracks where the driver hopped the curb, leading to where the car ended up in the middle of the lobby. However, the restoration company made short work of the big hole and had it patched up by 11:30 this morning.

“For me personally, having a car go through a building that far, was pretty surreal,” said Jason Cousino, a McCardel Restoration Service Consultant.

Called in by the fire department at 5:30 a.m., Cousino says this is probably the biggest car vs. building crash that he’s ever seen.

“Through the building, the front door, the second set of doors, through the lobby, and entering where all the receptionists sit with their computers. It probably went 25-30 feet. 20-30 feet, Somewhere around there. I mean, the entire car was in the building.” said Cousino.

“To bang through a couple of different walls, and one of them’s brick... it’s un-comprehensible, to even imagine that,” said Bullock

Bullock is just glad no one was in the building.

“Because if that front desk person would’ve been sitting where she normally sits.... hard telling. I mean she would’ve been severely injured for one but. It’s shocking, I mean... this is shocking to come in to see this.” said Bullock.

Their employees are working at other offices for the time being, as they make repairs and wait to see who the car belongs to.

“It’s a horrible thing, it’s a horrible thing. I mean we’re all like trying to process it. The whole community always pulls together so, we’ll get through it, we’ll get through it.” said Bullock.

The patients at this office have been rescheduled with other local dentists. However as much of the damage is aesthetic, they hope to welcome their patients back in as soon as next week.

