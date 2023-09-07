Inaugural Festival of the Arts kicking off in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The inaugural Festival of the Arts kicks off Thursday in downtown Jackson.

It’s spread out around the downtown area. The community is coming together to make the festival happen.

There will be exhibits and shows all over the city—right in Horace Blackman Park, Art 634, a gallery and venue space, the Ella Sharp Museum and the Jackson School of the Arts.

Tahra Gribbin, the festival organizer, is a newcomer to Jackson. She said that it is a no-brainer to get this festival set up.

“This was kind of born out of moving to Jackson and seeing all of the great art institutes that we have here in town and thinking, ‘well, it would be awesome to bring people in and show people what we’ve got going on,’” said Gribbin, “But also really to hook up artists with businesses and create meaningful relationships for the artists, the business, and the whole community.”

The festival runs from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11. Visit the Jackson Festival of the Arts’ website for more information on tickets and events.

